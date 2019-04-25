BJP, RSS imposed 'lajawab neta' upon country: Mayawati

In an apparent reference to Narendra Modi, (BSP) on Thursday said that (BJP) and (RSS) has imposed a "lajawab neta" (wonderful leader) upon the country.

In a tweet, accused Modi of violating the Code of conduct (MCC) and "crossing all limits" when it comes to respecting women.

"PM Modi is moving freely without care despite facing numerous serious allegations of Code of Conduct violation, thanks to the ECI. That's why he has started crossing the limit as far as respect for women is concerned. Haven't BJP/RSS imposed a lajawab neta upon the country?," BSP supremo tweeted in a sarcastic manner.

On the BJP-led NDA government's repeated arguments that the Opposition does not have a leader fit for the prime ministerial post, accused them of "insulting the masses by claiming that the Oppositions lack leadership for the post of "

"Why is BJP & co. repeatedly insulting masses by claiming that the Oppositions lack leadership for the post of 'Who after Nehru?' was the arrogant question asked earlier too. But people gave a befitting reply to all this nonsense & will surely give another one shortly," she tweeted.

SP-BSP-RLD are fighting the ensuing Lok Sabha polls in as allies. As per the seat-sharing agreement, SP is contesting 37 seats and BSP 38. Three seats have been given to the RLD--Mathura, Muzaffarpur, and Bagpat. Two seats-- and Amethi--have been left for the

Uttar Pradesh, where 80 Lok Sabha seats are at stake, is undergoing polls during all seven phases. The counting of votes will take place on May 23.

