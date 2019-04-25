Australia's High to India, Harinder Sidhu, and Australia's in Kolkata, Mr Andrew Ford, today paid homage to those who lost their lives in service to their country, during an Day ceremony in Kolkata's Bhawanipore Commonwealth War graves.

Day, commemorated on 25 April, marks by the Army Corps (ANZACs) in 1915 during the First World War. Approximately 16,000 Indian troops fought alongside the ANZACs in Gallipoli and around 1,600 lost their lives. Over 8,700 troops from and 2,779 from died in that conflict, marking both nations' greatest loss of life in the battle.

Day is a day of remembrance in and that commemorates all Australians and New Zealanders who served and died in all wars, conflicts, and peacekeeping operations.

