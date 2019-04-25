Anzac day observed in Kolkata; martyrs remembered

Australia's High Commissioner to India, Harinder Sidhu, and Australia's Consul-General in Kolkata, Mr Andrew Ford, today paid homage to those who lost their lives in service to their country, during an Anzac Day ceremony in Kolkata's Bhawanipore Commonwealth War graves.
Anzac Day, commemorated on 25 April, marks the anniversary of the first major military action by the Australian and New Zealand Army Corps (ANZACs) in 1915 during the First World War. Approximately 16,000 Indian troops fought alongside the ANZACs in Gallipoli and around 1,600 lost their lives. Over 8,700 troops from Australia and 2,779 from New Zealand died in that conflict, marking both nations' greatest loss of life in the battle.
ANZAC Day is a national day of remembrance in Australia and New Zealand that commemorates all Australians and New Zealanders who served and died in all wars, conflicts, and peacekeeping operations.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU