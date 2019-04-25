LS polls: Congress fields Ajay Rai against PM Modi from Varanasi

on Thursday fielded as its candidate from the seat, putting to rest speculation regarding Vadra contesting the against

In the 2014 polls, Modi won from by a margin of 3.37 lakh votes. leader and Rai were among the candidates from the seat. While Kejriwal came in the second place, Rai stood third in the vote tally.

Priyanka last week had said that she will contest the election from against Modi if the asks her to do so.

This would be the Modi and will battle from Varanasi seat.

Varanasi goes to polls in the seventh and the final phase of the on May 19. The result will be announced on May 23.

Meanwhile, the has also announced the name of Madhusudan Tiwari as its candidate from Gorakhpur Lok Sabha seat.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)