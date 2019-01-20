BJP to start next level of agitation on Sabarimala issue: PS Sreedharan Pillai

Hours after calling off its hunger strike, Bharatiya (BJP) on Sunday said it will continue its protest over the issue.

Speaking to ANI, BJP state PS Sreedharan Pillai said his party will resume its agitation again over the issue.

"After the hunger protest, BJP will begin the next level of agitation on the Sabarimala issue. The party will begin an interaction drive with people for the next two weeks as part of the agitation," he said.

The statement from Pillai came just a few hours after Mahila Morcha, the women wing of the BJP ended their 14 days hunger strike .

The BJP is demanding withdrawal of prohibitory orders at the and cancellation of cases charged against party leaders, who participated in the protests and strikes. They are also demanding stringent action against those officers for allegedly manhandled devotees while on a pilgrimage.

A couple of weeks ago, violent protests also broke out across after and climbed the Protesters blocked highways and forced closure of shops and markets located in various parts of the region.

On 28 September 2018, the had lifted the ban on entry of women of age group between 10 to 50 years into the

