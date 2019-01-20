BJP has alliance with 125 crore people, while opposition parties' alliance is all about corruption, nepotism, says PM Modi

Terming the show of strength by opposition parties in Kolkata on Saturday as "an alliance among the corrupt," on Sunday said that the BJP had "an alliance with 125 crore people" of the country.

"This 'Mahagathbandhan' (grand alliance of opposition parties) is a unique type of alliance. This alliance is between the 'Naamdaars.' This alliance is all about nepotism, corruption, scams, negativity, instability, and inequality. This is a very unique merger," said Modi while addressing the BJP's booth level workers of Maharashtra and through video conference.

"They have formed an alliance with each other. We have formed an alliance with 125 crore countrymen. Which alliance do you think is stronger? Most leaders at that stage in Kolkata were either sons of the influential people or were trying to set their own children in politcis. They have money power while we have people's support," he said.

Underscoring the importance of 'Mera Booth, Sabse Majboot' moto, Modi asked the party workers to reach out to the voters with the popular schemes launched by his government.

"Prepare a list of the schemes launched by the and alphabetically. Like A for Ayushman Bharat, B for Beti Bachao Beti Padhao, C for and so on, which can easily be recalled and remembered," said Prime Minister Modi.

Taking a potshot at the opposition parties for their concern over the efficacy of electronic voting machines (EVMs), he said: "They have already started making excuses for their defeat in 2019 polls. EVM is being made a villain. It is natural that every political party wants to win the polls, but is worrisome if some parties take the public for granted. They consider public stupid and keep changing their colours."

During his interaction with the party workers, Prime Minister Modi also showed them the video of an improvised version of the song 'Breathless' sung by Shankar Mahadevan, with lyrics based on the Centre's schemes.

Prime Minister Modi urged the party cadres to make songs along these lines in local dialect to popularise the schemes being run by the Central and the state governments of the BJP.

"Make songs in local languages, describing all the schemes of the government, which I will tweet," he said, while lauding the spirit of ailing and extended good wishes for his wellbeing.

"I pray that my dear friend Manohar ji, popular of and of modern Goa recovers soon. He is working even in this condition and his passion towards work is inspirational for us," said Prime Minister Modi.

