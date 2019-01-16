BJP trying to convert Sabarimala issue into Ayodhya of south India: Yechury

Senior CPI-M leader Yechury on Wednesday said that the BJP was trying to make the issue what is the temple issue in north

"The BJP is not following the order of Supreme the Court (SC) on the temple. They are treating the issue as the 'Ayodhya' issue of south India," said Yechury.

"The BJP is communally polarising the people and is trying to create a rift in the society in the garb of issue," said Yechury.

The issue has been on the boil ever since the lifted the ban on the entry of women of menstrual age into the shrine in September last year.

The also accused the Centre of using the CBI as "a in order to protect their people." Yechury had come to to meet and other leaders.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)