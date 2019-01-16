BJP trying to convert Sabarimala issue into Ayodhya of south India: Yechury

-
ALSO READ
BJP failed to perform, resorting to communal polarisation: Yechury
Faulty policies have pushed economy to worst ever crisis: Yechury
Why not triple talaq line to Sabarimala, Yechury asks Centre
Yechury to visit Nepal Thursday
Alternative secular govt to be formed at Centre post 2019 LS polls: Yechury
-
Senior CPI-M leader Sitaram Yechury on Wednesday said that the BJP was trying to make the Sabarimala issue what is the Ayodhya temple issue in north India.
"The BJP is not following the order of Supreme the Court (SC) on the Sabarimala temple. They are treating the Sabarimala issue as the 'Ayodhya' issue of south India," said Yechury.
"The BJP is communally polarising the people and is trying to create a rift in the society in the garb of Sabarimala temple issue," said Yechury.
The Sabarimala temple issue has been on the boil ever since the Supreme Court lifted the ban on the entry of women of menstrual age into the shrine in September last year.
The CPM leader also accused the Centre of using the CBI as "a political tool in order to protect their people." Yechury had come to Bhopal to meet Chief Minister Kamal Nath and other leaders.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU