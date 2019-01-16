JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-ANI » National

LJP has vote base in UP, would like to contest there for strengthening NDA: Chirag Paswan

Collegium decision on elevating HC judges triggers major row
Business Standard

BJP trying to convert Sabarimala issue into Ayodhya of south India: Yechury

ANI  |  Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India] 

Senior CPI-M leader Sitaram Yechury on Wednesday said that the BJP was trying to make the Sabarimala issue what is the Ayodhya temple issue in north India.

"The BJP is not following the order of Supreme the Court (SC) on the Sabarimala temple. They are treating the Sabarimala issue as the 'Ayodhya' issue of south India," said Yechury.

"The BJP is communally polarising the people and is trying to create a rift in the society in the garb of Sabarimala temple issue," said Yechury.

The Sabarimala temple issue has been on the boil ever since the Supreme Court lifted the ban on the entry of women of menstrual age into the shrine in September last year.

The CPM leader also accused the Centre of using the CBI as "a political tool in order to protect their people." Yechury had come to Bhopal to meet Chief Minister Kamal Nath and other leaders.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, January 16 2019. 19:46 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements