PBD at Varanasi will allow participants to take a holy dip at 'Sangam' during Kumbh Mela, says Sushma Swaraj

Those coming for participating in this year's Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas (PBD) at will have a unique opportunity to take a holy dip at 'Sangam' in during the ongoing Kumbh Mela, said on Wednesday.

Talking to here, Swaraj said: "PBD--2019 is being organised at so that those coming for the event can be taken to (Prayagraj) for a holy dip at 'Sangam' during the ongoing "

'Sangam' refers to the confluence of India's three most famous and pious rivers-Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati-at in Uttar Pradesh, where lakhs of devotees take a holy dip during the Kumbh Mela, which concludes on March 4 this year.

"PBD is being organised in Varanasi, which is so close to where the Maha Kumbh is going on. As a result, those coming for the PBD should also be taken easily to the Maha Kumbh for a holy bath," said Swaraj.

PBD would be organised from January 21 to 23 at this year. The 21 January would be celebrated as Youth PBD. will inaugurate the PBD on January 22, while on January 23 will conclude the PBD.

Swaraj said that PBD has seen a record number of registrations this year, with almost three times more because of the fact that PBD-2019 coincides with the ongoing and concludes only three days ahead of the celebration on January 26 at the Rajpath in

"About 5,802 people have registered by now for the PBD, which is much higher as compared to the previous events. It seems that from the countries from where people used to come in groups of 50-60 are now coming in groups of 400 and more," said Swaraj.

"People themselves have requested us that instead of celebrating it on 9 January it should be shifted so that those coming may also participate in Maha Kumbh and celebrations on Rajpath," she said.

Yogi Adityanath, who was also present during the press conference, said that those coming for the PBD would be made to stay with the locals in Varanasi.

"Many of the families in Varanasi have expressed interest that those coming for the PBD should stay with them. We have selected a few families already. We have also arranged tent cottages and hotels for their stay," said Adityanath.

