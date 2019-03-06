BJP website down for second day; Cong offers 'help'

The official website of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which was allegedly hacked on Tuesday, continued to be down for the second day on Wednesday.
While Congress offered "help" to get the site of the rival party "back up", the Aam Aadmi Party has not refrained from having a potshot at Congress accusing it of helping the BJP.
On Wednesday, the official handle of the Indian National Congress tweeted, "We realise you've been down for a long time now. If you need help getting back up, we're happy to help." The tweet was followed by a hugging emoticon!
.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU