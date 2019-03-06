Himachal Pradesh: Fire in Shimla village destroys 7 houses, affects 16 families

A fire broke out in the wee hours of Wednesday in a village, at least seven houses and affecting 16 families, police said.

The blaze was reported at around 2.45 am in Shimla's village, they said, adding it has been doused.

There were no immediate reports of any casualty.

The fire destroyed at least seven houses and affected 16 families, the police said.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

