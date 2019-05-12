BJP worker injured in clashes in Bankura, party candidate blames TMC workers

A (BJP) was severely injured in a clash with (TMC) workers outside polling booth number 1 in Bankura on Sunday.

The victim was beaten severely with bricks leading to severe bleeding with multiple injuries on his head and body. He was taken to a nearby hospital for medical aid.

BJP candidate from Bankura, Dr Subhash Sarkar, accused TMC of carrying out the deadly attack on the opposition. He also said that the victim's chances of survival were really low considering the grave injuries inflicted on him.

"Trinamool has done this, who else? Violence, bloodshed and destroying democracy- this is TMC's job. Looking at how badly he is hurt, the chances of our worker's survival is low," Sarkar said talking to ANI.

Sarkar is pitted against TMC's Subrata Mukherjee in the Bankura Lok Sabha constituency.

Earlier, ahead of the commencement of polling in on Sunday, three BJP workers were attacked in separate incidents, officials said.

In East Medinipur, BJP workers and were shot at last night in Bhagabanpur area. The injured were admitted to a hospital soon after the incident and are undergoing treatment.

BJP was also found dead in Gopiballabpur area of Jhargram.

