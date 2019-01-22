Trinamool tried to stop people from attending Shah's Malda rally: BJP

The BJP Tuesday said attempts were made by the ruling Trinamool in to prevent people from attending its Amit Shah's rally in the state, claiming that wind of change is blowing there.

"Why is Mamata Banerjee scared? She called herself a fighter, who fought against the Left rule in the state. So why she is scared in fighting the BJP," said at a press conference.

Shah addressed a rally in Malda, and Prasad said vehicles carrying the BJP's workers and supporters were stopped by the ruling party in an attempt to prevent them from attending it.

Targeting Banerjee, he said the used to make similar attempts to foil political programmes of opposition leaders before and during the Emergency but everybody knows what happened.

The was defeated in the in 1977, which was held after the Emergency was lifted.

"Mamata Banerjee should know. She was then in the Congress. Wind of change is blowing across Bengal," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)