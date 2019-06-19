BJP Working President JP Nadda to visit three states going to poll later this year

In the first meeting convened by him after taking over as BJP Working President, J P Nadda discussed issues relating to the upcoming Assembly elections in three states later this year.

It was decided that Nadda would visit these three states--Haryana, and Maharashtra-- - to assess the ground realities and form an electoral strategy.

The meeting was attended by all the Secretaries of the party including and

A host of other issues were also discussed in the meeting including boosting the membership drive and on strengthening the party's organization on the ground.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)