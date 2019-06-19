JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-ANI » National

Police seeks fourth person involved in Toronto shooting
Business Standard

No threat to Cong-JDS government: Siddaramaiah

ANI  |  Politics 

Congress leader and former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday said that there is "no threat" to the Congress-JDS alliance government in Karnataka.

"There is absolutely no threat to the government in Karnataka. There is no problem. They (BJP) are trying desperately but they will not succeed," Siddaramaiah said here.

Siddaramaiah met Congress president Rahul Gandhi at the latter's residence today to wish him on his birthday.

His statement comes days after Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy expanded his Cabinet by inducting two independent MLAs.

Governor Vajubhai Vala administered the oath of office and secrecy to R Shankar and H Nagesh at the Raj Bhavan at a simple ceremony.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, June 19 2019. 12:55 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU