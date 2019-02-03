Bomb scare at Ahmedabad airport, services uninterrupted

Authorities received a bomb threat call at the Ahmedabad Airport on Sunday, following which security measures were beefed up.
"Today at 0338 Hours in the morning, a bomb threat call for T2 (International Terminal), Ahmedabad Airport was received through Air India office, Mumbai," read a statement.
Acting upon the call, the Bomb Threat Assessment Committee (BTAC) which comprised of Airport Authority of India (AAI), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), local police and other security agencies including airline representatives met at the airport to assess the situation.
"After deliberations, the committee had assessed the call as 'Non-Specific'," the authorities clarified.
However, no flights were disrupted as a result of the bomb scare.
