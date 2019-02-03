Bomb scare at Ahmedabad airport, services uninterrupted

Authorities received a call at the Airport on Sunday, following which security measures were beefed up.

"Today at 0338 Hours in the morning, a call for T2 (International Terminal), Airport was received through office, Mumbai," read a statement.

Acting upon the call, the Assessment Committee (BTAC) which comprised of of (AAI), (CISF), local police and other security agencies including met at the airport to assess the situation.

"After deliberations, the committee had assessed the call as 'Non-Specific'," the authorities clarified.

However, no flights were disrupted as a result of the bomb scare.

