Himachal: Cold wave hampering electricity production in NJPC

Electricity production in Nathpa Jhakari power plant here has plummeted by 80 per cent due to water shortage caused by freezing of water bodies.
The water level in the Sutlej River, which provides most of the water required for power production in the plant, has declined as the water bodies in the Himalayan region are frozen due to sub-zero temperatures.
"The north Indian states have been witnessing extreme weather conditions and continuous snowfall has caused a decline in water level in the river. At present, the river has only 70 cubic cm water, while in the peak of the summer the water in the river is 1300 cubic cm," said NJPC station chief Sanjeev Sood.
"Nathpa Jharkdi is currently producing six million units while this number last summer was 36 million units," he added.
The drop in production of electricity at the NJPC, which is India's biggest power station with 1500 MW power, may lead to frequent power cuts and disrupted power supply in north India.
