Train services resume at Lower Parel Railway Station

The in Mumbai's Lower Railway Station, which came to a halt for 11 hours for the demolition of Delisle Road Bridge, have resumed "before the scheduled time".

"After completing the dismantling of Delisle ROB at Lower and clearing its debris and girders during night long block, all lines have been opened between 8.15 am - 9.10 am, well before the schedule. The Fifth line was opened at 7.25 am. Now local trains running up to Churchgate," Western Railways CPRO said on Sunday.

As many as 205 local trains and 23 long-distance trains have been cancelled on Saturday due to the shutting down of the

The decision to demolish the 106-year-old bridge was taken following an audit by the Western Railways. It was found out, after the audit, that the bridge is in "shabby" and "dangerous" condition, after which the bridge was closed down in July last year.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)