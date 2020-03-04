Bombay HC to hear Nirav's son plea challenging auction of seized paintings

The on Wednesday will hear a petition filed by Nirav Modi's son Rohin Modi challenging auction of paintings seized by Enforcement Directorate (ED) from fugitive diamond businessman's premises.

A Bench headed by Chief Justice of will hear the plea.

Nirav Modi, the prime accused in USD 2 billion Punjab Bank (PNB) fraud, is currently lodged at Wandsworth prison in south-west London and is wanted for his alleged role in the Rs 13,570 crore loss caused to the Punjab Bank (PNB) along with his uncle, Mehul Choksi.

Modi, 48, was arrested in March last year by Scotland Yard in connection with the case.His five-day extradition trial is due to begin on May 11.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has said that the Indian government has put all "resources on the ground to ensure early extradition" of Modi and Choksi.

Modi was declared a fugitive economic offender under the Fugitive Economic Offenders Act on December 5, 2019. The order on the confiscation of his properties is yet to be issued.