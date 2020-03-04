Give Holi gift in advance to India: SC mediators to Shaheen Bagh protestors

Supreme Court-appointed interlocutors Sanjay Hegde and Sadhna Ramachandran on Tuesday visited the site to initiate a second round of talks with protestors.

Indirectly urging protestors to clear the protest site by Holi, the interlocutor said, "We expect our sisters will send love to India on the occasion of Holi from Shaheen Bagh. Sisters can give Holi gift in advance. We will celebrate Holi this month. We will hug each other on Holi."

Lauding the women for maintaining peace despite the violence that recently rocked other parts of Delhi, the interlocutors told protestors all their demands had been conveyed to the Supreme Court. "Whatever you wanted, we conveyed it to the Supreme Court. We have submitted a report to Supreme Court," they said.





We will be entering into the second phase of our interactions with them, in which, we expect them to discuss possible solutions amongst themselves keep us in the loop, the duo said in a statement.



We urge protesters to find solutions keeping in mind fellow citizens and the future of children in Shaheen Bagh.