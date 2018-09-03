BSEB declares secondary compartmental examination results

The Secondary Board (BSEB) on Monday declared the results of the secondary compartmental examination, which revealed a pass percentage of 26.63 per cent only.

Out of 2,16,455 students who appeared in the compartment exam, a total of 57,642 students managed to clear the test, confirmed.

He further revealed that results of 348 students have been withheld since the students did not fill up the set code on their objective question paper.

"There are 348 students who missed to fill the set code on their objective question paper. The result of such students has been withheld. Such students can fill their question paper set code on portal from September 4 to 6. On that basis, their results will be declared," Kishore informed.

The examination was held between July 31 and August 2.

