BSNL seeks action against Varun Gandhi for non-payment of phone bills

(BSNL) has sent a letter to the District Election Officer seeking necessary action against BJP for not paying of over Rs 38,000 outstanding against his official phone number.

The BSNL, in its letter dated March 30, said the billed during Gandhi's 2009-2014 tenure as could not be realised despite several attempts.

The letter reads, "An amount of Rs 38616.00 is lying outstanding against provided for constituency office of Varun Gandhi, ex- during his previous term w.e.f 2009 to 2014."

The provider has further noted in the letter: "After a of correspondences made by the Lok Sabha secretariat, it has been intimated that the due amount might be pertaining to services which is required to be paid by the MP himself."

Gandhi filed nomination for the ensuing Lok Sabha polls from Pilibhit without obtaining a No Objection Letter (NOC) from the BSNL district office, it stated.

As per rules, every candidate needs to submit NOCs from government departments along with their nomination papers to the The EC may cancel the nomination of a candidate on failure to comply with the law.

Gandhi was elected to the Parliament from Sultanpur parliamentary constituency in the 2014 elections.

