Ramagundam Police nabs notorious teak wood smuggler

Police on Tuesday nabbed notorious smuggler and seized 10 logs from his possession.

Srinu is a notorious and habitual smuggler indulged in illegal tree felling and smuggling activities for the past 20 years, with his area of operation extending from to and even

Police launched a crackdown on his illegal activities after the government prioritised forest conservation for sustainable development.

The police also arrested Srinu's associates for indulging in tree felling and illegal teak smuggling.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)