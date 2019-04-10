Ramagundam Police nabs notorious teak wood smuggler

-
Ramagundam Police on Tuesday nabbed notorious teak wood smuggler Yedla Srinu and seized 10 teak logs from his possession.
Srinu is a notorious and habitual smuggler indulged in illegal tree felling and teak wood smuggling activities for the past 20 years, with his area of operation extending from Telangana to Maharashtra and even Chhattisgarh.
Ramagundam Police launched a crackdown on his illegal activities after the Telangana government prioritised forest conservation for sustainable development.
The police also arrested Srinu's associates for indulging in tree felling and illegal teak wood smuggling.
