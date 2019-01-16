Budget session from Jan 31 till Feb 13, Budget presentation on Feb 1

The Budget Session of Parliament will commence on January 31 and the interim Budget will be presented on February 1, officials said on Wednesday.

The session will commence with the customary address by to the joint sitting of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.

The session, which will continue till February 13, will have 10 sittings, the officials said.

It will be the last session of the Lok Sabha before the which are due before May.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)