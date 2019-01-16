Madhav Mahajan's 'Mann Baawreya' song launched successfully by One Music

singer-composer- Madhav getting lured his fans with his new Punjabi track ' Baawreya'.

Madhav initially got attention with his Bollywood covers on songs like Naina from movie Dangal, unforgettable love mash-up and enna sona from movie Ok Jaanu which became very popular on garnering more than 10 Million views collectively.

In 2018, debuted in Industry with his first single track "Blame'' and later "Habit" which received rave reviews from Industry. In January, 2019 Madhav third song " Baawreya" came which got tremendous response from all over

His voice is soulful and deep which gets easily connected with his audience. With this song, Madhav has debuted as a as well. Madhav is a doctor by profession, but considers singing and music as his passion, and his first choice for career.

