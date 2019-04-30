Burger Singh launches new menu

-
Burger Singh, the most loved chain of Indianised burgers, announced its launch of five new Burgers and beverages in the menu.
Burger Singh has created a stunning new menu for the season with yummy twists on all their popular burgers, with the addition of refreshing beverages. The menu is divided into two parts, vegetarian and non- vegetarian, with exciting new flavours such as shahi paneer, mac and cheese, andewalla, udta punjab 2.0 with cheese - filled patty (A bigger, revamped version of the old Udta Punjab) and 377 pack. It also includes new beverages namely, tony pappeh di anar shikanji, tony pappeh da raw mango, and tony pappeh di jamun shikanji inspired by Burger Singh's famous tony pappeh da jeera soda. Inspired by Indian flavours, the range of beverages is another Indianised offering, introduced for Burger Singh customers on popular demand.
"The new range of beverages is inspired by Indian flavours and further enhances our India inspired menu," said Rahul Seth, Chief of Staff at Burger Singh.
The new menu brings out all flavours with experimental combinations.
"377 pack is our initiative to celebrate love for all, the range has been specially crafted for vegetarians and non-vegetarians alike, democratising love and Indian flavours," Rahul added.
Relaunched Burgers: Udta Punjab 2.0 with cheese - filled patty (A bigger, revamped version of the old Udta Punjab)
New Burgers: Shahi Paneer, Mac and cheese, Andewalla
New Beverages: Tony Pappeh Di Anar Shikanji, Tony Pappeh Da Raw Mango, Tony Pappeh Di Jamun Shikanji
377 pack: This double party pack includes, Udta Punjab 2.0 or United States of Punjab Chicken or Amritsari Murgh Makhani (anyone), Coke 250 ml, Large Fries, Gulab Jamun.
The new menu is available in all Burger Singh stores and for online orders now.
