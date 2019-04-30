Burger Singh launches new menu

Burger Singh, the most loved chain of Indianised burgers, announced its launch of five new Burgers and beverages in the

Burger Singh has created a stunning new for the season with yummy twists on all their popular burgers, with the addition of refreshing beverages. The is divided into two parts, vegetarian and non- vegetarian, with exciting new flavours such as shahi paneer, mac and cheese, andewalla, udta punjab 2.0 with cheese - filled patty (A bigger, revamped version of the old Udta Punjab) and 377 pack. It also includes new beverages namely, tony pappeh di anar shikanji, raw mango, and inspired by Burger Singh's famous jeera soda. Inspired by Indian flavours, the range of beverages is another Indianised offering, introduced for Burger Singh customers on popular demand.

"The new range of beverages is inspired by Indian flavours and further enhances our inspired menu," said Rahul Seth,

The new menu brings out all flavours with experimental combinations.

"377 pack is our initiative to celebrate love for all, the range has been specially crafted for vegetarians and non-vegetarians alike, democratising love and Indian flavours," Rahul added.

Relaunched Burgers: Udta Punjab 2.0 with cheese - filled patty (A bigger, revamped version of the old Udta Punjab)

New Burgers: Shahi Paneer, Mac and cheese, Andewalla

New Beverages: Tony Pappeh Di Anar Shikanji, Raw Mango, Tony Pappeh Di Jamun Shikanji

377 pack: This double party pack includes, Udta Punjab 2.0 or of Punjab Chicken or Amritsari Murgh Makhani (anyone), Coke 250 ml, Large Fries, Gulab Jamun.

The new menu is available in all Burger Singh stores and for now.

