Burkina Faso: Two French soldiers killed rescuing hostages

Two French soldiers lost their lives during an operation aimed at rescuing four hostages in northern Burkina Faso, according to French officials.

The rescue operation took place on the intervening night of May 9 and May 10, the French added.

Two French civilians, identified as and Laurent Lassimouillas, were among the hostages, apart from a South Korean national and a US citizen, according to

The tourists, who have now been rescued, had gone missing on May 1 from the Pendjari National Park in Benin, following which their local guide was found dead.

Citing a security source, reported that the car they were travelling in was found empty across the border in Furthermore, suggest that the tourists' guide had been shot dead.

