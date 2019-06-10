Bus carrying pilgrims overturns, several injured

A bus carrying pilgrims turned turtle in district's in the early hours of Monday, injuring over a dozen passengers.

The injured were rushed to the Those seriously wounded have been undergoing medical treatment in the hospital.

"A total of 18 patients were brought in. Out of which five have been admitted. For the others, tea and snacks have been arranged and they will be discharged soon," Senior Medical Officer, Dr told ANI.

The vehicle was returning from the Naina Devi temple, which is situated on a hilltop in the Bilaspur district of It had completed a distance of about 124-kilometre when the accident happened.

Most of the passengers were related to each other, informed a patient, adding that most of them have suffered fractures and bruises.

