Bus overturns after colliding with truck in Hyderabad

One person sustained injury when a Telangana Transport Corporation bus overturned after being hit by a truck in MJ Market of Hyderabad on Wednesday morning.
The bus was going towards Mahatma Gandhi Bus Station and collided with a lorry and overturned on the main road.
The injured have been shifted to the nearby hospital and the police later removed the bus to ensure a free flow of traffic in the area.
More details in this regard are awaited.
