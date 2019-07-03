Bus overturns after colliding with truck in Hyderabad

One person sustained injury when a Telangana Transport Corporation bus overturned after being hit by a truck in MJ Market of Hyderabad on Wednesday morning.

The bus was going towards Mahatma Gandhi Bus Station and collided with a lorry and overturned on the main road.

The injured have been shifted to the nearby hospital and the police later removed the bus to ensure a free flow of traffic in the area.

More details in this regard are awaited.

