NCST writes to U'khand DGP, Home Secy over threat to arrest Geetaram Nautiyal

The Commission for Scheduled Tribes (NCST) has written a letter to Uttarakhand Director General of Police (DGP), Home Secretary, Secretary of Social Welfare Department and Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Haridwar after Geetaram Nautiyal, Joint Director, Samaj Kalyan SC/ST, Uttarakhand was threatened to be arrested by CO City, Haridwar.

The Commission has sought a report on the matter in seven days.

In a letter dated July 2, the Commission stated, "...the Commission has decided to investigate/inquire into the matter in pursuance of the powers conferred upon it under Article 338A of the Constitution of India."

"It is hereby requested to submit the facts and information in the matter and the action taken on the allegations/matters to this Commission within 07 days of receipt of this notice either by post or in person or by any other means of communication for appraisal of Chairperson, NCST."

The Commission also stated that Chairperson, NCST has also "desired that no action be taken against Geetaram Nautiyal as the matter is under examination with the NCST."

"Please take notice that in case the Commission does not receive reply from you within the stipulated time, the Commission may exercise the powers of Civil Court conferred upon it under Clause (8) of Article 338A of the Constitution of India and issue summons for your appearance in person before the Commission," the letter added.

