Calcutta HC orders Abhishek Banerjee's wife to appear before Kolkata Customs office

The Calcutta High Court has ordered West Bengal Chief Minister's nephew and Member of Parliament Abhishek Banerjee's wife Rujira Narula to appear before the Customs Office here on April 8. The court, however, stated that the Customs cannot take any coercive step against him.
The court passed the order after hearing a writ petition filed by Rujira Narula, wife of Abhishek Banerjee. She had filed the writ petition in the Calcutta High Court challenging the summon issued by the Customs Office.
According to reports, Banerjee's wife was held at the Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport on the intervening night of March 15-16 allegedly for carrying gold without declaration and was let off after the police intervention.
Earlier, Banerjee had refuted the allegations of his wife being detained at the airport.
Banerjee had said, "False allegations are being made against my wife of her being detained, receiving special assistance and moving out of the airport with 2 kg gold. These are all baseless and defamatory.
