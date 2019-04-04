Two including one girl held in honey trap case in Delhi

Two persons including one girl have been arrested after a allegedly involved in extorting people through was busted, police said on Thursday.

The comprised four to five ladies and three to four men and accused persons mainly used to target old, wealthy men. One of the arrested persons has been identified as 23-year-old Parminder Singh, a resident of

According to police, during sustained interrogation, Parminder disclosed to have committed more than five crimes of extorting people through in the last one month.

One of the complainants sought help from the police after he was trapped by a girl who was an active member of the According to the victim, the accused invited him to a house which was rented by the racket.

When the girl and the men were inside, suddenly other members of the racket arrived at the spot and then threatened the complainant to implicate him in a false rape case and defame him in the society.

The accused persons took Rs 10,000 from the complainant and also demanded Rs 20 lakh from him. Police are conducting raids to nab the other members of the gang.

