Cara Delevingna, Machine Gun Kelly team up for 'Punk'

Actor Cara Delevingne and Colson Baker better known by his rap stage name Machine Gun Kelly are collaborating in heist thriller 'Punk'.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, the film marks the debut of Australian filmmaker and award-winning commercials director Richard Hughes.
'Punk' revolves around Peter (Vince Staples) who joined free-spirited runaways on a road trip after he received a rejection letter. Headed by Skip (Baker) and his sister Lucy (Delevingne), they collectively push the boundaries of freedom. Peter falls for Lucy to discover later that the crew is a band of bank robbers, hell-bent on becoming modern-day Robin Hoods.
Stallone and Sistine Stallone executive producing the film which is penned by Hughes.
The film will be produced by Brian Kavanaugh-Jones, Braden Aftergood, Corey Smyth, Chris Ferguson and Fred Berger.
The shooting of the film is slated to start this year, with Fortitude introducing the film to buyers in Cannes.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
