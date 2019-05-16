Cara Delevingna, Machine Gun Kelly team up for 'Punk'

and better known by his rap stage name are collaborating in heist thriller 'Punk'.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the film marks the debut of Australian

'Punk' revolves around Peter (Vince Staples) who joined free-spirited runaways on a road trip after he received a rejection letter. Headed by Skip (Baker) and his sister (Delevingne), they collectively push the boundaries of freedom. for to discover later that the crew is a band of bank robbers, hell-bent on becoming modern-day

Stallone and Sistine Stallone producing the film which is penned by Hughes.

The film will be produced by Brian Kavanaugh-Jones, Braden Aftergood, Corey Smyth, and

The shooting of the film is slated to start this year, with Fortitude introducing the film to buyers in

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)