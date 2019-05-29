Cardi B to drop new single 'Press' on Friday

is all set to drop a new single titled 'Press', on Friday.

The song will presumably be the first of her upcoming album, which is expected to be a follow-up to her debut full-length album 'Invasion of Privacy'.

"PRESS SINGLE AND DROPS THIS WEEK ON 5/31!!!" she posted on Monday night, with a photo of herself in a courtroom wearing handcuffs and a tight faux leopard-skin outfit.

The American had teased the song back in December. "Press, press, press, press, press/ Cardi don't need more press," she repeated in the video.

In January, Cardi revealed that she is looking forward to releasing an album in the spring.

"Of course it's gonna be an album in 2019. Hopefully, I could get my album done around the same time that 'Invasion of Privacy' came out, but I don't know how possible that's gonna be because I feel like I'm going to be extremely, extremely busy," Variety quoted Cardi as saying.

However, the Album was expected to release on April 6, a date that has long since passed.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)