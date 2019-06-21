J-K Governor reviews overall security situation

chaired the unified headquarters meeting in on Friday to review the overall security situation in the State.

The meeting was attended by the top brass of the army, police, paramilitary, state and central intelligence agencies.

expressed satisfaction over security management in the past year, despite continuing challenges on many fronts.

He stressed the need for close and effective coordination among all the security forces and intelligence agencies to maintain peace and order in the state.

While reviewing the preparedness for the ensuing Amarnath Yatra, stressed upon the security agencies to ensure a secure environment and hassle-free movement of pilgrims during the Yatra.

The 46-day-long will begin on July 1 and would conclude on August 15.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)