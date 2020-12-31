CBSE board exams from May 4-June 10, announces union education minister

-
ALSO READ
CBSE Board exams 2021 after February, says Education minister
CBSE to declare 2021 board exam dates on Dec 31 at 6 pm: Education Minister
Over 91% pass class 10 exams; number of students with over 90% and 95% dips
CBSE to hold Compartment exams for classes X, XII in Sept, dates soon
CBSE compartment exams for class 10, 12 to be held from Sept 22-29
-
Exams for Class 10 and Class 12 students in schools affiliated to the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will be held from May 4 to June 10 and results will be announced on July 15, Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' announced on Thursday.
"Keeping the COVID -19 pandemic in mind and adhering to the principle of 'Safety with Education', CBSE will adopt various measures for the safety and security of every student. I can assure you that board exams will be conducted with the same proficiency as JEE and NEET exams," Pokhriyal said.
The Education Minister requested all stakeholders, schools and parents to work together to ensure that students have a safe, stress-free and convenient environment for exams.
"If any student feels stressed, they can use the toll-free number 844-844-0632 along with the 'Manodarpan' portal," he added.
Earlier, Pokhriyal had said that the CBSE Board exams 2021 will not be held before February. Notably, the CBSE board exams have been held in the months of January, February and March in the past.
The CBSE has also reduced the syllabus for each subject by 30 per cent to help students cope with the academic stress amid COVID-19 pandemic.
The paper pattern of the board exams will be based on the reduced syllabus. Students can also check the revised syllabus of the exam on the official website of CBSE.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU