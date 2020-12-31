Bengaluru international airport runway upgraded for low visibility

-
ALSO READ
AAI hands over Lucknow airport to Adani group on lease for 50 years
Delhi airport opens exclusive terminal for private jet operations
Cargo traffic at Bangalore International Airport rises 139% in H1 FY21
Delhi airport handled 20 mn pieces of medical supplies in Q1 of 2020-21
New terminal building of Trichy airport to be functional from March 2022
-
The second runway of Kempegowda
international airport here has been upgraded to facilitate smooth operation of flights even during low visibility.
Inclement weather and foggy conditions will now have minimal impact on the movement of aircraft, the Bangalore International Airport Ltd (BIAL), which operates the airport said in a statement.
Aiding smooth operations during low visibility are the newly-installed advanced Instrument Landing System (ILS), Airfield Ground Lights (AGL), meteorological equipment such as Transmissometre, Automatic Weather Observatory Station (AWOS), Surface Movement Radar (SMR) and other navigational aids, it added.
The south runway is now category III B compliant and can facilitate aircraft landing with a runway visual range as low as 50 meters and take-offs at 125 metres.
Until now, the permissible visual range was 550 m and 300 m, for landing and take-off, respectively.
According to BIAL, the new landing facility makes the airport the only one in south India and sixth in the country that is CAT IIIB certified.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU