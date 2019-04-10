CEC urges people to vote in large numbers to 'strengthen democracy'

The Election Commission of (ECI) on Wednesday appealed to the people to vote in large numbers to strengthen democracy. The first phase of the polls will be held on Thursday.

"Tomorrow is first of the seven-phase elections for the 17th Approximately 90 crore voters will exercise their franchise. We appeal to the people of to vote fearlessly so that foundations of our democracy get stronger," said while talking to ANI here.

Arora further said that the ECI has been preparing for this "grand-festival" for the last few months.

"We are certain that this grand festival will only succeed if the voting percentage is big. We have made efforts so that women, soldiers, disabled can vote comfortably," Arora said.

Terming the voters as the foundation stones of any democracy, the said: "Democratic world holds great faith in Indian election process. I once again request all of you to vote and strengthen the democracy in "

The polls are scheduled to be conducted in seven phases from April 11 to May 19. The results will be announced on May 23.

