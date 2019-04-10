CEC urges people to vote in large numbers to 'strengthen democracy'

-
ALSO READ
No uncertainties in tie-up with DMDK, good news soon: AIADMK
Palaniswami meets DMDK chief ahead of Lok Sabha Polls
Lok Sabha polls from April 11 to May 19, vote count on May 23
Seven-phase Lok Sabha polls to begin April 11, counting on May 23: EC
Palaniswami calls on DMDK leader Vijayakanth
-
The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Wednesday appealed to the people to vote in large numbers to strengthen democracy. The first phase of the Lok Sabha polls will be held on Thursday.
"Tomorrow is first of the seven-phase elections for the 17th Lok Sabha. Approximately 90 crore voters will exercise their franchise. We appeal to the people of India to vote fearlessly so that foundations of our democracy get stronger," Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora said while talking to ANI here.
Arora further said that the ECI has been preparing for this "grand-festival" for the last few months.
"We are certain that this grand festival will only succeed if the voting percentage is big. We have made efforts so that women, soldiers, disabled can vote comfortably," Arora said.
Terming the voters as the foundation stones of any democracy, the Chief Election Commissioner said: "Democratic world holds great faith in Indian election process. I once again request all of you to vote and strengthen the democracy in India."
The Lok Sabha polls are scheduled to be conducted in seven phases from April 11 to May 19. The results will be announced on May 23.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU