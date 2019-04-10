Yogi Aditynath accuses Congress of doing politics of appeasement

-
ALSO READ
SC dismisses contempt plea against Yogi Adityanath
UP will switch to bio-fuel very soon: Yogi Adityanath
Yogi hits out at Congress for promising to scrap sedition law in manifesto
Rs 2,o43 cr paid to state farmers for grains this year: Adityanath
UP CM constitutes commission to recommend modernisation of state police force
-
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday accused the Congress party of doing the politics of appeasement.
Addressing an election rally here, Chief Minister Aditynath said, "Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh once said that Muslims have the right over the country's resources, to this I want to ask the Congress that where should the rest of the population of the country go for resources."
Hitting out at the grand old party, he said: "The politics of appeasement has led to problems like terrorism, separatism, and Naxalism...Congress and its allies have been responsible for these problems in the country."
Campaigning for BJP candidate from Fatehpur Sikri, Raj Kumar Chahar, the UP Chief Minister said: "We do not do partiality and the Modi government works for all the sections of the society."
Mocking at Samajwadi Party (SP) and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), he said: "The alliance parties have the habit of living in darkness so that they can commit theft. That is why there was the problem of electricity during SP and BSP rule in the state."
Uttar Pradesh will see polling in all seven phases of the Lok Sabha elections beginning April 11. The results will be declared on May 23.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU