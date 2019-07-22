CG Power bags contract for 400-MW wind farm in Saudi Arabia

CG Power and Industrial Solutions Ltd has bagged a contract valued at 12.5 million euros (about Rs 96 crore) for high-voltage substations that will connect the Dumat Al Jandal wind farm to the Saudi Arabian electricity transmission grid.

With an installed capacity of 400 megawatt, Dumat Al Jandal will be Saudi Arabia's first large-scale onshore wind farm and the largest so far in the Middle East.

The wind farm is being developed by a consortium of EDF Renewables and Masdar that will supply power to the Saudi Power Procurement Company, a subsidiary of the Saudi Electricity Company.

CG has been selected by the wind farm developer to design and build high-voltage substations that will connect the wind farm to the Saudi National Grid, the company said in a statement.

The 400-MW rated wind farm is located about 900 km north of Riyadh in the Al Jouf region of northwestern Saudi Arabia.

CG Power and Industrial Solutions bagged the contract through its wholly-owned subsidiary CG Holdings Belgium NV Systems Division. Both belong to the Avantha Group, one of India's leading conglomerates with 25,000 employees in 90 countries.

The group has interests in diverse areas including pulp and paper, power transmission and distribution equipment and services, food processing, farm forestry, chemicals, energy, infrastructure, information technology (IT) and IT-enabled services.

