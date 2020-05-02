Chandigarh admin registers stranded migrants to help them return home

The Chandigarh Administration is registering people stranded in the area, in order to help them return home, as the nationwide coronavirus-induced lockdown continues.

"The Chandigarh Administration has set up a helpline, and website for people stranded here and outside to register themselves," said Rajiv Tiwari, Nodal Officer for migrant workers, Chandigarh.

Rajiv Tiwari further informed that this would help them in listing and compiling data, so that the administration is aware of the number of stranded people.

He further informed that till now, 3,500 people have been registered which include people who want to leave or come back to Chandigarh.

He further added that as soon as the process completes, it will be identified that people from which states are stranded here. Once information is received, the process to send them back to their respective states will be started.

Several state governments are making arrangements for migrants to aid them in returning to their respective states.