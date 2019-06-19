JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-ANI » National

Shatrughan Sinha questions Centre over AES epidemic in Bihar
Business Standard

Chattisgarh: 2 CAF jawans shot dead by colleague in Bijapur

ANI  |  General News 

Two Chhattisgarh Armed Forces (CAF) jawans were shot dead by their colleague at CAF camp in Mingachal here, police said on Wednesday.

Speaking to ANI, Deputy Inspector General (anti-Naxal operations) Sundarraj P said, "Two Chhattisgarh Armed Forces (CAF) jawans were shot dead by their colleague at CAF camp in Mingachal, Bijapur. Police have arrested the accused jawan Sanjay Nishad and the investigation is underway. The bodies of the deceased have been sent for post-mortem."

"Naxals have killed a Samajwadi Party leader Santosh Punem who had contested in the state assembly polls of 2018 as SP candidate from here. Punem had contributions in road construction work. Not yet ascertained why he was killed by Naxals," he added.

"Two Maoists have been arrested by Sukma police. The police are questioning them and an investigation is underway," he added.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, June 19 2019. 23:25 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU