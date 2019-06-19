Chattisgarh: 2 CAF jawans shot dead by colleague in Bijapur

-
Two Chhattisgarh Armed Forces (CAF) jawans were shot dead by their colleague at CAF camp in Mingachal here, police said on Wednesday.
Speaking to ANI, Deputy Inspector General (anti-Naxal operations) Sundarraj P said, "Two Chhattisgarh Armed Forces (CAF) jawans were shot dead by their colleague at CAF camp in Mingachal, Bijapur. Police have arrested the accused jawan Sanjay Nishad and the investigation is underway. The bodies of the deceased have been sent for post-mortem."
"Naxals have killed a Samajwadi Party leader Santosh Punem who had contested in the state assembly polls of 2018 as SP candidate from here. Punem had contributions in road construction work. Not yet ascertained why he was killed by Naxals," he added.
"Two Maoists have been arrested by Sukma police. The police are questioning them and an investigation is underway," he added.
