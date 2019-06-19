Bihar: People of Harivanshpur village vacate home due to fear of AES

People of Harivanshpur village of district have left their homes due to fear of Acute Syndrome (AES). Most families have shifted their children to other villages after the outbreak of the

"My two sons died due to Acute in the matter of an hour. The elder one was 7 years old while the younger one was two years old. There were no awareness campaigns by the administration regarding the disease," father of the deceased children told ANI.

The father also criticised Nitish Kumar, saying "The has done nothing to spread awareness regarding the There are no arrangements in the hospital for children suffering from the "

Another man said, "My seven-year-old daughter died. There was no arrangement from the administration regarding the disease."

Another person said, "I have shifted my two children to another village as it is dangerous here. Other families have also shifted their children."

Meanwhile, the death toll due to reached 128 in on Wednesday according to the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP).

