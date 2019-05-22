Chattisgarh: CRPF jawan deployed at strong room dies of heart attack

-
ALSO READ
CRPF gears up to ensure smooth Lok Sabha polls
2 CRPF officers hurt in Maoist ambush in Maharashtra (2nd Lead)
HC strikes down retirement age of 57 for commandant, below ranks in CRPF, ITBP, BSF
Govt honours 855 police officers for distinguished services
J-K: 3 CRPF jawans shot dead by fellow soldier
-
A CRPF jawan B Satish Kumar who was deployed at strong room here passed away after he suffered a heart attack on Wednesday.
Kumar was deployed at Kondagaon which is an Assembly constituency and is part of Bastar Lok Sabha seat.
In Chhattisgarh, 11 Lok Sabha seats witnessed polling in the first three phases of Lok Sabha elections. The counting of votes will take place tomorrow.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU