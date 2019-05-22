JUST IN
Chattisgarh: CRPF jawan deployed at strong room dies of heart attack

A CRPF jawan B Satish Kumar who was deployed at strong room here passed away after he suffered a heart attack on Wednesday.

Kumar was deployed at Kondagaon which is an Assembly constituency and is part of Bastar Lok Sabha seat.

In Chhattisgarh, 11 Lok Sabha seats witnessed polling in the first three phases of Lok Sabha elections. The counting of votes will take place tomorrow.

First Published: Wed, May 22 2019. 21:45 IST

