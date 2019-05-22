I & B Ministry issues advisory to news and non-news channels

-
The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting issued an advisory on Wednesday stating that news channels are mandated to carry news and current affairs content while non-news and current affairs channels are not mandated to carry any news and current affairs content.
The advisory regarding carrying of news and current affairs content on TV channels is in accordance with the Policy Guidelines for Up-linking of Television Channels From India, 2011.
"The News Channels are mandated to carry news and current affairs content while Non-News and Current Affairs channels are not mandated to carry any news and current affairs content. Also, at the time of applying for a Non-News TV channel, the applicant company gives an undertaking that the proposed channel is purely an entertainment channel and does not have any news or current affairs based programme," said the advisory.
"In view of the above, it is hereby advised that all TV channels may strictly ensure that there is no violation of the aforementioned conditions of the Guidelines," it added.
