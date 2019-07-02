Chelsea signs Mateo Kovacic on permanent basis

Croatian midfielder Mateo Kovacic was signed by Chelsea on a permanent basis on Monday, after playing the last season on loan.

Kovacic has now signed a five-year contract and will be a member of the squad for 2019-20. English club Chelsea completed signing of a permanent contract with Kovacic in 51 million dollars from Real Madrid.

The 25-year-old has played 51 matches for Chelsea in last season under former manager Maurizio Sarri where he was an important member of the team.

"I really enjoyed my season on loan with Chelsea, I feel comfortable at the club and like London and the Premier League very much. I am very happy to be able to join permanently," Chelsa quoted Kovacic as saying.

"We had a successful year, winning the Europa League and I hope I can make a big contribution in the coming seasons," he added.

Kovacic contributed significantly in Europa League-winning campaign, starting in 10 of the 15 games, including the final in Baku, and making two further substitute appearances. He was a standout performer against Arsenal in Azerbaijan and was involved in three of the goals in our 4-1 win.

Prior to his signing for Real Madrid four years ago, Kovacic was at Inter Milan in Italy and before that, Dinamo Zagreb in Croatia, for whom he has won 52 caps.

