Dale Steyn joins Euro T20 Slam

One of South Africa's greatest fast bowlers, Dale Steyn, has joined the Euro T20 Slam as a marquee player.

The 36-year-old pacer will play in the inaugural edition of the Euro T20 Slam commencing from August 30. The tournament will be played between six franchises and jointly hosted by Ireland, Netherland, and Scotland, reported ESPNcricinfo.

Shortly after the competition was announced, six players have been given the marquee status -Shahid Afridi, Chris Lynn, Shane Watson, Babar Azam, Brendon McCullum and Luke Ronchi.

Since then several big players have been signed, including Dale Steyn, Eoin Morgan, JP Duminy, Imran Tahir, and Rashid Khan.

Earlier, Steyn was ruled out of the ongoing World Cup without playing a single match for South Africa. He had picked up a shoulder injury during his brief stint for Royal Challengers Bangalore in the recently concluded Indian Premier League (IPL).

Steyn has 439 wickets in 93 Test matches along with 196 wickets in 125 ODI's. In 44 T20I he has bagged 61 wickets. He had scalped four wickets in his two games in the IPL.

