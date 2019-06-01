Chhattisgarh: Satish Chandra Verma is new Advocate General

Chattisgarh government on Friday appointed a new advocate general, Satish Chandra Verma with immediate effect, replacing Kanak Tiwari on the post.
"In exercise of the powers conferred by Clause (1) of Article 165 of the Constitution of India, the Governor of Chhattisgarh is pleased to appoint Satish Chandra Verma, Additional Advocate General, Chhattisgarh as Advocate General, Chhattisgarh, in place of Kanak Tiwari, Advocate General, with immediate effect", read the notification issued by Chief Secretary Ravishankar Sharma on the name and orders of the state governor.
Speaking to reporters here, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel said, "Kanak Tiwari had resigned and it was accepted. The new appointment has also been made."
Tiwari was appointed on the post of Advocate General in January 2019, soon after the change of government in the state.
