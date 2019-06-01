Chhattisgarh: Satish Chandra Verma is new Advocate General

on Friday appointed a new general, Chandra Verma with immediate effect, replacing Kanak on the post.

"In exercise of the powers conferred by (1) of Article 165 of the Constitution of India, the of is pleased to appoint Chandra Verma, Additional General, as General, Chhattisgarh, in place of Kanak Tiwari, Advocate General, with immediate effect", read the notification issued by on the name and orders of the state

Speaking to reporters here, Chief Minister said, "Kanak had resigned and it was accepted. The new appointment has also been made."

was appointed on the post of in January 2019, soon after the change of government in the state.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)