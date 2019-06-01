Mercury set to rise in NW India; Rajasthan's Ganganagar hottest at 49.6degC

No relief is in sight for central and northwest central India, including parts of Rajasthan, which are reeling under a severe heat wave, with the department predicting a further likely rise in the mercury in the next 48 hours.

According to the Meteorological Department (IMD) report, Friday's highest maximum temperature of 49.6degC was recorded in Sri Ganganagar,

IMD has forecast that the maximum temperature is very likely to rise gradually by two to three degrees over major parts of during the next 48 hours.

Temperatures over parts of the south peninsula are likely to remain two to three degrees above what is considered normal during this time of the year, during the next three days.

No significant change in maximum temperatures is likely over the rest of the country during the next 24 hours.

The agency has predicted a to severe conditions over parts of the northwest, central and adjoining east and peninsular during the next four to five days.

