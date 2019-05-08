Chief Minister Yogi asks workers to post pics with AIIMS in background to win LS polls

on Wednesday urged his party workers to post their own pictures with AIIMS in the background on to sweep the polls in the region.

Yogi, who had called a meeting of party workers to discuss strategies to win the polls, said: "You all must get in front of AIIMS. Click a selfie and post it on Voters will know how has been developed. They will realise that they do not need to travel to Mumbai, Lucknow, and for tertiary care treatment."

He also asked them to make efforts to win their respective booths and advised them to go for door to door campaigning. "If you manage to win your respective booths, then be sure that the party will surely win the election. Make sure that you all give your best in this election," he said.

Adityanath also directed his party workers to arrange vehicles for the poor and disabled voters on the day of polling for a better turnout of voters.

Though a stronghold of Chief Minister Adityanath, BJP lost seat to in the last bye-poll. This time BJP has fielded Ravi Kishan, who is facing Rambhuyan Nishad of SP-BSP alliance.

The election in will be held on the last phase of seven-phased polling on May 19. The counting of votes will take place on May 23.

