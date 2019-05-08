Police personnel at Digvijaya's roadshow 'forced' to sport saffron scarves

Police personnel on duty at the roadshow of and Namdas Tyagi, also known as 'Computer Baba', were seen sporting a scarf along with their uniform.

However, officials claimed they were "forced" to wear the same. On being asked why they were wearing scarves, one of the police officers told ANI, "We are here on duty for a road show conducted by We have been made to wear this."However, the did not reveal who directed her and the other officials to wear scarves.

On Tuesday, Singh, who is contesting the ongoing polls from Bhopal, performed a 'havan' in the presence of and other sadhus at a Maha Yagna organised in

had said that the Yagna was a form of 'Hath Yoga' to ensure Digvijaya's victory in the Lok Sabha elections. He had also claimed that BJP had "fooled" the community of seers by using Ram Mandir issue as a "BJP has fooled not just the public but the community of seers as well. All sadhus who are with me unanimously say that without a Ram Mandir there will not be a again, we are holding the Yagna to ensure Digvijaya Singh's win," had said.

Singh is contesting against BJP's Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur in the Lok Sabha elections.

Thakur is among the seven accused facing trial in the Malegaon blast case, wherein six people were killed and a dozen others were injured when a bomb placed on a motorcycle exploded in Maharashtra's Malegaon on September 29, 2008.

will go to polls in the sixth phase of on May 12, and counting of votes is scheduled for May 23.

