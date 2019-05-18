Chinese envoy Luo Zhaohui will soon return to Beijing

-
China's Ambassador to India Luo Zhaohui, who is said to have played a signficant role in dousing of tensions during the Doklam standoff and subsequently, will be returning to Beijing after he was promoted to the level of a vice-minister.
According to sources, the Chinese envoy has been widely appreciated for his expertise in India and its foreign policy and his rapport with the political leaders of the country.
Zhaohui played a key role in back-channel talks in piping down by his government on the listing of Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) chief Masood Azhar as an international terrorist at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) and was also stationed in New Delhi during the Doklam crisis in 2017, sources said.
Zhaou has a good understanding of South Asia and has been a very strong advocate of people to people ties between India and China, sources added.
He was also present in Wuhan where Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping met to conduct their hours-long informal talks in April 2018. The Wuhan summit enabled in resetting the Sino-India ties in the backdrop of the Doklam crisis, sources said.
The person who will replace Zhou has not been announced officially by China.
