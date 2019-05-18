Chinese envoy Luo Zhaohui will soon return to Beijing

China's to Luo Zhaohui, who is said to have played a signficant role in of tensions during the standoff and subsequently, will be returning to after he was promoted to the level of a

According to sources, the Chinese has been widely appreciated for his expertise in and its foreign policy and his rapport with the political leaders of the country.

Zhaohui played a key role in back-channel talks in piping down by his government on the listing of (JeM) as an international terrorist at the Security Council (UNSC) and was also stationed in during the crisis in 2017, sources said.

Zhaou has a good understanding of and has been a very strong advocate of people to people ties between and China, sources added.

He was also present in where and Chinese met to conduct their hours-long informal talks in April 2018. The summit enabled in resetting the Sino-India ties in the backdrop of the crisis, sources said.

The person who will replace Zhou has not been announced officially by

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)